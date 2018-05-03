Obituaries

Teddy Joe Moses, Rockwood

Teddy Joe Moses age 63, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was born February 10, 1955 in Athens, TN. Teddy was of the Baptist faith and a Construction worker. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Clyde and Vergie Moses, Brother; Butch Moses.

Survivors Include:

Sisters: Mary Bolden of Rockwood, TN.

Janette Moore of Rockwood, TN.

Brothers: Robert Moses of Natchez ,MS.

Clyde (Buddy) Moses, Jr.

Several Nieces and Nephews

Family will receive friends Friday, May 4th, 2018 from 12:00noon to 2:00pm at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Larry Bolden Officiating. Interment and graveside service will be in the Kingston Memorial Gardens, Kingston, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Teddy Joe Moses.

