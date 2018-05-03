Obituaries

Geneva Louise (Kessler) Farrar, Kingston

Geneva Louise (Kessler) Farrar, age 88 of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at her home. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Kingston. She retired from the Knox County School System, she loved spending time with and cooking for her family. Preceded in death by her husband Robbie Farrar and seven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Daughters Shirley Hope and husband Shade of Ten Mile;

Carlene Lett and husband Gary of Kingston;

Grandchildren Kim Snow and husband Wes of Kingston;

Ashley Webb and Husband Jason of Kingston;

Dusty Hope of Ten Mile;

Great grandchildren Jackson Snow; Mason Webb; Cloa Copeland; Cason Snow and Jace Webb;

Sister Martha Johnson of Rincon, GA;

Special niece Betty Cosnahan and husband Marvin of Macon, GA;

Special friend Alisha Albright of Kingston.

Funeral 8pm Friday, May 4, 2018 in the Kyker Chapel with Pastor Paul Lloyd officiating. Burial 12 Noon Saturday at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8pm Friday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

