Roy Franklin Leffew Jr, Kingston

Roy Franklin Leffew, Jr. age 88 of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Harriman. Retired from Kingston’s TVA Steam Plant. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Jean Leffew and granddaughter Mandy Allison Leffew and great granddaughter Hope Elizabeth Leffew, seven brothers and one sister.

Survivors include:

Daughter Patricia K. Aycock of Kingston;

Sons James F. and wife Pam Leffew of Snohomish, WA;

Glenn E. and wife Tammy of Harriman;

Brother David H. and wife Kathy Leffew of Kingston;

Sisters in law Betty Leffew of Kingston;

Sherry Leffew of Kingston;

Glenda Leffew of Kingston;

7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral 8pm Thursday, May 3, 2018 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Glenn Leffew, Rev. James Leffew and Rev. Ray Bearden officiating. Burial 1pm Friday at the Kingston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8pm Thursday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

