Anderson County Breach Report

The Anderson County Sheriff’s office released a summary of findings this morning in the reported breach of the Anderson County Government servers. Below is the 25-page document with the entire release.

Just click on the link to read the 25-page PDF file.

Investigation Case Summary-1

