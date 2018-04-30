Obituaries

Dorothy Vincent, Rockwood

Dorothy Vincent age 94, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Signature Health Care of Putnam in Cookeville, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist faith and a retired machine operator with Burlington Industries. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Thomas & Nora Vincent, Sisters; Ruth Baxendale, Ruby Farner, Alice Clark, Marie Harness, Brothers; Johnny Vincent, Earl Vincent, Robert Vincent.

Survivors Include:

Son: Jerry Vincent of Cookeville, TN.

4 Granddaughters

17 Great-Grandchildren

Family and friends will meet in Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood, TN. Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 1:00pm for a Graveside service with Rev. John Pair officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Dorothy Vincent.

