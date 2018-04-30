Obituaries

Gracie Yvonne Haney, Batley Community in Marlow

Gracie Yvonne Haney, age 54 of the Batley Community in Marlow, passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at her home with her family by her side. She was a member of Batley Baptist Church and had been employed with Covenant Health for 26 years. She loved “children and babies” and was lovingly known as Mama Gracie!

She adored and loved her children including her nieces, and nephews. She was an avid Bible reader and enjoyed gardening, gazing at the stars and just being outdoors. She was a true “nature-lover”.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Cannon, Jr.; Sister, Brenda K. Cannon;

Grandparents, Alfred and Gracie Clark.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Noah Haney,

Son, Jacob Haney;

Daughters, Sarah and Destiny Haney; Mother, Edith Clark, all of Marlow;

Brothers, Clyde Jeffrey Cannon of Clinton and James Alfred Cannon of Oak Ridge;

Special Cousin, Kim Lamb of Washington, Indiana;

Nieces Jessica and Nichole Felker of Bloomington, Indiana and Donna Felker of Athens, Alabama;

Many special friends at Kboss/Covenant Health;

And many other family members, church family and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday evening, April 30, 2018 from 6-8:00 pm at Batley Baptist Church in Marlow. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning, May 1, 2018 at 11:00 am in the church sanctuary with Bro. Luke Kidwell officiating and Bro. Gary Tye assisting.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

*To leave a note for Gracie’s family or to share a memory, go to jacksonfuneralservices.com.

