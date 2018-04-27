Obituaries
Michael Leon Moses, Clinton
Michael Leon Moses, age 49 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Michael was born in Harriman, Tennessee on April 2, 1969 to the late Clinton E. Moses and Joann O’Berry. Michael was a mechanic for Knox Auto Parts. Michael enjoyed fishing, working on cars, boats, and anything mechanics. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his sister: Cindy Moses, and brother: Leslie “Bubba” Moses.
Survivors:
Daughters Brittany Wiedemann and Warren Clinton
Amy Moses Oak Ridge
Brothers Stacy Moses Knoxville
Greg Moses and Michele Oak Ridge
Grandchildren Nevaeh and Isaiah Wiedemann
McKenzie Moses
And Many Special Friends and Family
A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date.