Michael Leon Moses, Clinton

Michael Leon Moses, age 49 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Michael was born in Harriman, Tennessee on April 2, 1969 to the late Clinton E. Moses and Joann O’Berry. Michael was a mechanic for Knox Auto Parts. Michael enjoyed fishing, working on cars, boats, and anything mechanics. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his sister: Cindy Moses, and brother: Leslie “Bubba” Moses.

Survivors:

Daughters Brittany Wiedemann and Warren Clinton

Amy Moses Oak Ridge

Brothers Stacy Moses Knoxville

Greg Moses and Michele Oak Ridge

Grandchildren Nevaeh and Isaiah Wiedemann

McKenzie Moses

And Many Special Friends and Family

A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date.

