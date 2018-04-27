Obituaries
Annie Marie Loveday Lane, Clinton
Annie Marie Loveday Lane, age 85, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on October 7, 1932 to the late Zero and Pearl Hawkins Loveday in Clinton, TN. Annie enjoyed doing puzzle books and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Annie is preceded in death by, loving husband of 46 years, Arvel Lane, brothers, Lawrence Loveday, Dayton Loveday and infant brother Raymond Loveday.
Survived by
Daughters……………… Louise and John Smith
Libby and Gary Campbell
Sons……………………….Arvel Jr (Bus) and Pam Lane
James and Sharon Lane
Johnny and Gail Lane
Grandsons………………Chris and Misti Smith
Timmy and Theresa Smith
Russ and Angela Smith
Bob and Stephanie Koschke
Todd Panter
Ben Panter
Granddaughters..……Emily and Cody Bailey
Jessica and Bryan Hayden
Great Grandchildren…..Eric Smith, Taylor Smith, Matthew Smith
Payton Powers, Samantha Powers, Brody Powers
Luke Hayden, Amelia Koschke, Lorelei Koschke
Ariel Panter
Nieces and Nephews all in New Jersey
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 6-8PM. Funeral service will be Monday, April 30, 2018 at 1:00PM with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating with interment to follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com