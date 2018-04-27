Obituaries

Annie Marie Loveday Lane, Clinton

Annie Marie Loveday Lane, age 85, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on October 7, 1932 to the late Zero and Pearl Hawkins Loveday in Clinton, TN. Annie enjoyed doing puzzle books and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Annie is preceded in death by, loving husband of 46 years, Arvel Lane, brothers, Lawrence Loveday, Dayton Loveday and infant brother Raymond Loveday.

Survived by

Daughters……………… Louise and John Smith

Libby and Gary Campbell

Sons……………………….Arvel Jr (Bus) and Pam Lane

James and Sharon Lane

Johnny and Gail Lane

Grandsons………………Chris and Misti Smith

Timmy and Theresa Smith

Russ and Angela Smith

Bob and Stephanie Koschke

Todd Panter

Ben Panter

Granddaughters..……Emily and Cody Bailey

Jessica and Bryan Hayden

Great Grandchildren…..Eric Smith, Taylor Smith, Matthew Smith

Payton Powers, Samantha Powers, Brody Powers

Luke Hayden, Amelia Koschke, Lorelei Koschke

Ariel Panter

Nieces and Nephews all in New Jersey

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 6-8PM. Funeral service will be Monday, April 30, 2018 at 1:00PM with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating with interment to follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

