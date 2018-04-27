Obituaries

Clyde Denton Pedigo, Kingston

Clyde Denton Pedigo age 83 of Kingston, Tennessee joined our Father in Heaven on April 25, 2018. He is survived by sisters Emma Jean Vaden and Betty Joyce Pedigo, his loving wife of 62 precious years Velma Lee Asberry Pedigo, son Jim Pedigo & wife Celeste, grandchildren Caitlin and Tanner Pedigo, great grandson Sawyer Denton Pedigo and mother Morgan Capps, and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Zina Denton (ZD) Pedigo, mother Emma Wyatt Pedigo, and daughter Debra Ann Pedigo Stacey.

Clyde served 6 years in the TN National Guard, Head Quarters and Head Quarters Company, 30th Armored Division. He was a retired Electrical Engineer, an active member of Grace Community Church and The Gideons International in Kingston. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, family and friends. Clyde was an easy man to respect, as his character imbued honesty, compassion, fairness and strength. He loved God and country, was a proud Democrat, and those who knew him can find comfort in knowing that he lived his faith and served as a model for us all to embrace and to emulate.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Gideons International at Roane County Camp P.O Box 476 Kingston, Tennessee 37763 or Grace Community Church- Youth Group at 438 West Race Street Kingston, Tennessee 37763. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00pm EST on Saturday April 28, 2018 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral will follow at 7:00pm EST on Saturday at Kyker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Lloyd officiating. Interment will be on Sunday April 29, 2018 at 3:00pm EST at Crossville City Cemetery 617 East First Street Crossville, Tennessee. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

