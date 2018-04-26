Obituaries

Barbara Jean Ford Harmon, Rockwood

Barbara Jean Ford Harmon, was promoted to eternal life, to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife and mother, a nurse at Harriman Hospital for many years, and a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Thomas E. Ford and Nadine Reynolds Ford, and sister Mary Ann Schubert. She is survived by:

Husband: Ronnie Harmon

Children: Randy Mattox and wife Kim

Sandy Mattox and husband Rick Leavell

Tonja Mattox and husband Bob Childs

Tammy Tuggle and husband Nathan

Rhonda Aiken

She was loved dearly by 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 28th at North Rockwood Baptist Church from 3:00-5:00pm with a celebration of life to follow. Evans Mortuary in Rockwood is serving the family of Barbara Jean Ford Harmon.

