Anna Ruth Mayes Thomas, Oliver Springs

Anna Ruth Mayes Thomas, age 59, baby girl of Milton E Mayes and Helen Heneritta Craig Mayes went to Heaven Wednesday, April 25, 2018. He was preceded in death by parents, sister, Alta, brothers, Gerald, Ronnie, and James.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Thomas of Oak Ridge. children, Chantell Mcginty Pelfrey, Brandon Mcmillian, sisters, Jeanette Morrison and Jack, Linda Day and Jerry, Susan Ballinger and Lee, sister in- law, Margaret Mayes.

Special thanks to Summit View of Rocky Top for your loving and compassionate care.

A perfect life, I did not live. My heart to Jesus, I did give.

Washed in his blood and sanctified. At Home in Heaven. I now reside.

John 3:16

Cremation was chosen with no services to be held.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Thomas Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

