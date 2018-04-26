Obituaries

Dortha Sue Long, Clinton

Dortha Sue Long, age 85 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Dortha was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church and retired from EG&G in Oak Ridger as a Stocker. Throughout her life she loved exercising, music, flowering, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jeryl Long; brother, Earl Hutson.

She is survived by:

Special Niece………… Sheila Saunders & husband David of Jacksboro

Cousin……………….. Herman Long of Clinton

Special Friends………. Chalmer Reed of Oliver Springs

Ethel McGhee

Care Givers…………. Debbie Armes & Jeanie Gregory

Several other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

