Dortha Sue Long, Clinton
Dortha Sue Long, age 85 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Dortha was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church and retired from EG&G in Oak Ridger as a Stocker. Throughout her life she loved exercising, music, flowering, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jeryl Long; brother, Earl Hutson.
She is survived by:
Special Niece………… Sheila Saunders & husband David of Jacksboro
Cousin……………….. Herman Long of Clinton
Special Friends………. Chalmer Reed of Oliver Springs
Ethel McGhee
Care Givers…………. Debbie Armes & Jeanie Gregory
Several other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com