Ricky Joe Stooksbury, Clinton

Ricky Joe Stooksbury, age 61, of Clinton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Ricky was born February 7, 1957 in Clinton, Tennessee.

Ricky’s family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

