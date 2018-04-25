Obituaries

Joseph Dean Qualls, Oliver Springs

Joseph Dean Qualls, age 77 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 10, 1941 in Oliver Springs and worked as a coal miner for C.H. Smith Mining. Joseph was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church and worked as a carpenter. According to his family, his favorite thing in the world was to fish.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, James Elmer and Margaret Taylor Qualls and his sisters, Faye and Jennie.

Survivors include his children, Sherry (Shawn) Wilson, Clarence (Whitney) Hensley and 2 other sons; brothers, James (Helen) Qualls and Ronnie Qualls; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, April 27, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Orchard View Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Samples officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow at the church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Qualls family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

