Lester J. Adkisson, Midtown

Lester J. Adkisson, 92, of the Midtown community, passed away Monday, April 23, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a longtime resident of the Midtown community in Roane County. Mr. Adkisson was a beloved father and husband. He will be greatly missed, but lovingly remembered. He was born September 28, 1925, in Stephens, TN, to Lillard Thurston and Ella Mae (Coffey) Adkisson. As a US Veteran, he served in the US Navy on board the USS Minos (ARL-14) during World War II as an electrician mate. Responsible for the industrial x-ray equipment, he retired after 36 years from the Y-12 Nuclear Facility in Oak Ridge, TN. one of his most admired skills was his ability to design and build log homes, do automotive repair, electronic devices and other projects for his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family throughout his life. He was also a community, political and religious activist and leader serving as Vice Mayor of Midtown, member of the Midtown Rotary Club, member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Midtown and First Baptist Church, Kingston. He held lifetime membership in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 760 and the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted masons of Tennessee, Union Lodge #38, Kingston, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents Lillard (Bud) Thurston and Ella Mae (Coffey) Adkisson, sister and brother in law Gladys and Ed Tallant, brother and sister in law Paul and Glenna Adkisson.

Survivors include:

Wife Virginia Jo (Tilson) Adkisson of Midtown, TN;

Son Lester Wayne (Jane) Adkisson of Asheville, NC;

Daughters Jayne (Bob) Averitt of Bloomington, IN;

Donna (Richard) Esty of Oak Ridge, TN;

Grandchildren and great grandchildren Tonya Denise (Greg) Crisp, Quentin Craig, Olivia Craig of Kingston, TN; Julie Erin (Renẽ) Bartholomew, Sofia, Lucas, Josef, Colin of Charlotte, NC; Miranda (Jason) Hatch, John of Knoxville, TN; Beth Ann (Tim) Fleming, Hunter, Rees of Savannah, GA;

Sisters and brother in laws Audrey Bell of Bristol, TN; Jewel (Bill) Davis of New Castle, IN; Beulah Copeland of Harriman, TN and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral 2pm Sunday April 29, 2018 in the Kyker Chapel. Burial will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2pm Sunday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

