Obituaries

Riley Burris Jr, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Riley Burris Jr., age 64 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018 at his home.

He was born on September 12, 1953 in Harriman and lived his life in this area. Riley worked for several local cabinet shops and later as a laborer for the #818 Labor Union of Knox. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to plant and tend to his garden.

Riley was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Betty Sue Burris; brother-in-law, Charles Turpin.

Survivors include his sister, Janie Turpin; brother, David L. Burris; niece, Janie Sue Burris; nephew, Charlie Turpin; and a host of special friends.

Visitation will be from 11-12 pm on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a graveside service following at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Neeley officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Burris family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

