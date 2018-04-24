Obituaries

Kellie Jean Perry Brock, Rockwood

Mrs. Kellie Jean Perry Brock, age 53, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018 at her residence. She was born March 1, 1965 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Brock was a loving Mother and Mamaw. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Perry and mother, Linda Ellington.

Survivors include:

Husband: Carlos Brock of Rockwood, TN

Sons: James Brock (Lisa) of Rockwood, TN

Chris Brock (Heather Thomas) of Rockwood, TN

Companion: Michael Clendaniel of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend: Hailey Crabtree of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Mack Brock, Hunter Brock, and Promise Brock

Sister: Joyce Craddock of Nashville, TN

Brother: Dean Perry of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Anita Perry of Nashville, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 25, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Kellie Jean Perry Brock.

