Obituaries

Lance Burnette, Rockwood

Mr. Lance Burnette age 47, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee. Lance was of the Christian Church affiliation and an avid Tennis player. He was a former Meter Reader with Rockwood Water, Sewer and Gas Department. Lance was a Loving and a good grandfather. He is preceded in death by his Brother; James W. Raulston, Jr., Grandparents; Bess and Rube Cook, Nellie and Virgil Burnette, Special Cousin; Bill York.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Jennifer Stegall Burnette of Rockwood, TN.

Sons: Cody Burnette of Rockwood, TN.

Aaron Burnette of Rockwood, TN.

Corey Burnette of Rockwood, TN.

Parents: Lloyd and Dinia Burnette of Rockwood, TN.

Grandchildren: Hadyn and Kennedy Burnette of Rockwood, TN.

Brother: Shawn Burnette (Teresa) of Louisville, KY.

Special Niece: Kayla Green of Rockwood, TN.

Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends

Family will receive friends Monday, April 23, 2018 from 12:00noon to 1:00pm at the Evans Mortuary Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. Interment and Graveside service will be in the Glen Alice Cemetery Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Lance Burnette.

