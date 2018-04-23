Sandra “Sandy” Brown Boles, Powell

Obituaries

Sandra “Sandy” Brown Boles, age 68 of Powell passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at her residence. Sandy graduated from Clinton High School in 1968 and was the manager of Tennessee Tape and Label Company for many years. She was born October 8, 1949 in Anderson County to the late Jack and Viola Brown. Throughout her life she loved shopping, talking to friends on the phone but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, Jace Brown.

She is survived by:

Loving husband of 36 years……..Mitch Boles of Powell

Children……………… Jonathan Powell & Stacy

Mitchell Boles & wife Shawna

Grandchildren……. Lucas Powell, Kiersten Powell, Vanessa Powell,

Cheyanne Tyree, and Brianna Boles.

Brothers…………. Jerry Brown & wife Annette

Rick and Dan Brown

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Young Williams Animal Center. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

