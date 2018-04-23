Obituaries

Shirley Armes Byrge, Oliver Springs

Shirley Armes Byrge, age 77, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Friday, April 20, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. Byrge was born January 10, 1941 in Anderson County. She was a lifelong resident of this area.

Shirley worked at the Hosiery Mill for over 30 years and then worked for JC Penny’s until her retirement.

Mrs. Byrge is preceded in death by her parents: Riley and Velma Armes; by her husband of 50 years, George Byrge; by a son, Anthony Byrge.

She is survived by a son, Gary Byrge and wife, Khris of Oliver Springs; by a daughter, Jennifer Vance and husband, Ron of Knoxville; by a daughter-in-law, Wanda Byrge of Harriman; by grandchildren: Amy, April, Wendy, Bridgett, Casey, Kelly; by 8 great-grandchildren; by brothers: David Armes and wife Mary, and Tommy Armes and wife, Inez. She is also survived by a host of extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Monday, April 23, 2018 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with brother David Armes officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Byrge family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

