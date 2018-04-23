Obituaries

Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson, Clinton

Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2018. Phyllis was born in Lake City, Tennessee on September 9, 1940 to the late Ed and Myrtle Crabtree Duncan. Phyllis was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Phyllis enjoyed visiting with grandkids and great grandkids. In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband: George Norman Johnson, son: Tim Johnson, sister: Peggy Duncan, and brother: Ray Duncan.

Survivors:

Sons George Jr of Clinton, Tennessee

Darrel W. and Nisey of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee

Steve B. and Gale of Sale Creek, Tennessee

Brothers Benny Joe (Pete) Duncan and Kay of Whitleyville, Tennessee

Jerry Duncan and Lois of Hartwell, Georgia

Sister Brenda Poynter of Lake City

Special Friend Hazel Thomas

Granddaughters Heather Desonde, Hannah Brown, Dakota Masters

Grandsons Jody, Gabe, Trae, Luke, Austin, and Jeb Johnson

Great Grandchildren Hadley and Huxley Johnson

Elisa Brown

And Many Special Friends and Family

Visitation: 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM, Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 3:30 PM, Sunday, April 22, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

