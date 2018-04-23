Obituaries
Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson, Clinton
Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2018. Phyllis was born in Lake City, Tennessee on September 9, 1940 to the late Ed and Myrtle Crabtree Duncan. Phyllis was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Phyllis enjoyed visiting with grandkids and great grandkids. In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband: George Norman Johnson, son: Tim Johnson, sister: Peggy Duncan, and brother: Ray Duncan.
Survivors:
Sons George Jr of Clinton, Tennessee
Darrel W. and Nisey of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee
Steve B. and Gale of Sale Creek, Tennessee
Brothers Benny Joe (Pete) Duncan and Kay of Whitleyville, Tennessee
Jerry Duncan and Lois of Hartwell, Georgia
Sister Brenda Poynter of Lake City
Special Friend Hazel Thomas
Granddaughters Heather Desonde, Hannah Brown, Dakota Masters
Grandsons Jody, Gabe, Trae, Luke, Austin, and Jeb Johnson
Great Grandchildren Hadley and Huxley Johnson
Elisa Brown
And Many Special Friends and Family
Visitation: 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM, Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 3:30 PM, Sunday, April 22, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.