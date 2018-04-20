Obituaries

John Crawhorn, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

John Crawhorn, age 62 of Clinton, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved to fish.

Preceded in death by his parents, James Crawhorn and Doris McAdams; sister, Anita Crawhorn and nephew, Jimmy Davidson.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Tracy Taylor Crawhorn; daughters, Christina Crawhorn of Clinton, Catherine Crawhorn Jones and husband Parker of Knoxville; stepson, Jordan Taylor and fiance’ Taylor Holdren of Clinton; brother, Jim Crawhorn and wife Merna of Andersonville; sister, Terri Davidson and husband Larry of Clinton and Karen Darrah of Radcliff, KY; nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 22,2018 at 2:30 pm at Highland View Church of Christ.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Lupus Foundation.

Holley- Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

