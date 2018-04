Obituaries

Peggy Loy, Powell

Mrs. Peggy Loy, age 77 of Powell passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert Loy; she is survived by two sons, Chris and Greg Loy. Family and friends will meet Monday at 1:45 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 2 pm. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home- Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

