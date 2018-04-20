Featured

TENNESSEE SPORTS HALL OF FAME Honors the Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, TN., April 20, 2018 — The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced today the recipient of the 2018 Tennessean of the Year Award to be presented at their 52nd Annual Induction Banquet on Saturday, June 16th at the Omni Nashville.

The Tennessean of the Year is the premier honor of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame that is presented to the individual or organization that has made significant contributions to our state through sports or other methods, demonstrating outstanding character and leadership. This year the selection was easy…they skated into our hearts and turned Nashville Gold and Blue. It is an honor to announce your Nashville Predators as the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Tennessean of the Year recipient.

The Predators advanced to their first ever Conference Final with a 4–2 series win over the St. Louis Blues in the Semifinals, and then advanced to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Anaheim Ducks in six games. They became only the third team to make the Stanley Cup Final from the eighth seed.

The Nashville Predators join an exclusive group of past Tennessean of the Year recipients including Peyton Manning, Tennessee Olympians, 101st Airborne, and Pat Summitt.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, a 501c3 pays tribute to all those who have made an impact through sports in Tennessee. The Hall subscribes to the principle that sports serve society’s highest ideals by educating and shaping youth. It promotes the virtues of competition, fair play, friendship, solidarity, mutual understanding and respect for human dignity. The best way to honor our sports legends is to pass this legacy down to future generations.

The award will be presented at our annual Induction Banquet on

Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Omni Nashville.

Contact: Lynn Powell Toy at (615) 202-3996 or lynnpowelltoy@gmail.com

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

