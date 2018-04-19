Obituaries

Hugh Russell, Kingston (formerly of Harriman)

Hugh Russell of Kingston, formerly of Harriman, entered Heaven’s Gate on April 17, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center, with his loving wife of almost 52 years Carol, daughter Racia Lawson, grandson Jacob Futrell, Granddaughter Alyssa Ellison and husband Steven, and sister Judy Logan by his side after an 18 month battle with cancer. He was adored by loving grandchildren Kenzie-Lynn, Logan, Kolton, Karlin, Maddox, & Emery Ellison.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lillard and Ruth (Brummit) Russell, brother Thomas Russell, son in law Terry Futrell and many life long friends. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was passionate about serving the Lord. He was an auto dealer for many years and had a deep passion for antique cars. He was a member of the Walden Ridge Antique Car club where he served as a past president. He will be remembered for having a heart to help others.

The family will receive friends Saturday April 21, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service will be held Sunday April 22, 2018 at 3 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens. Services will be conducted by Brother Mason Goodman and special music provided by Daniel Collett. Serving as pallbearers are Jacob Futrell (grandson), Logan Ellison (grandson), Kolton Ellison (grandson), Lloyd Crowder (cousin), Steven Ellison (grandson-in-law), Kevin Lawson (son-in-law). The family would like to give a special thanks to neighborhood friend Willis Hall and to Nurse Debra for the amazing care she gave him at home. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Russell Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

