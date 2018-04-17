Obituaries

JoAnn Cozart Dawson, Harriman

Obituaries

JoAnn Cozart Dawson, age 67 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born to the late Howard Cozart and Gertrude Cozart League on April 15, 1950. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Minnie Sue Cozart. JoAnn was employed by Alba Health in Rockwood, TN for 35 years. She enjoyed working with flowers and decorating her home. She leaves to mourn her passing:

Daughter: Nichole (Jesse) Rich of Columbia, TN

Sons: Bradley Dawson of Mobile, AL

Rodney Dawson of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Makiah Ashford, Josie Bennett, Cassie Cowart, Denarious Dawson, Halo Dawson, Rashodney Dawson, Taylor Dawson, Jadarius Overton, and Thalia Partin

Sisters: Alma Cozart of Harriman, TN

Jeanette Myers of Nashville, TN

Mary Patterson of Nashville, TN

Brothers: Leroy McCray of Harriman, TN

Howard (Pecola) Ewing of Harriman, TN

Ricky Cozart of Harriman, TN

Johnny Burum of Crown Pointe, IN

Aunts: Permelia (Curtis) Anderson of Harriman, TN

Helen Roddy of Rockwood, TN

Uncle: John Ewing of Harriman, TN

A devoted niece: Melissa Blackmon of Harriman, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 21st, 2018, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Elder Leander Blackmon and Rev. R.T. Smith officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of JoAnn Cozart Dawson.

