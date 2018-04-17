Obituaries

Nina Pickard, Harriman

Mrs. Nina Pickard, age 77 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Nina was born December 9, 1940 in Ashville, NC. She was the youngest of four children born to Spencer and Hildred Lusk. At an early age her family moved to the newly created city of Oak Ridge Tennessee where both of her parents were employed on the Manhattan Project. As a teenager she was saved and became active in various churches near her home on the East end of the city. Later she became a member of Robertsville Baptist Church where she, her sister, Lavena and mother sang in the choir for many years. In the early part of 1970 she met Harold Pickard and dated until early 1975. They married and continued to live in Oak Ridge. In 1979 they were blessed with their only child whom they named Scott Alan, and at that time they moved to Pickard Hollow, where they lived until the mid ninety’s. During this time (at the urging of some of her family) she left her husband, Harold and son, Scott to live with them. Around 1991 she moved into a handicapped apartment where she lived alone till she was put into the nursing home. She lived there her remaining years. Nina is preceded in death by her son, Scott A. Pickard; parents, Spencer & Hildred; brother, Jake Lusk; sister & brother-in-law, Lavenia Lusk (Howard Fore); mother & father-in-law, John Stanley (Hazel Annie Kreis Pickard); brother-in-law, Willie Pickard; brother & sister-in-law, Jerry & Sharon Pickard; sister-in-laws, Darlene Pickard; niece, Kelly Pickard Hall Edgemon.

Survivors include:

Husband, Harold Pickard of Harriman, TN

Granddaughter, Taylor Pickard of Harriman, TN

Sisters-in-law, Judy Lusk of Cary NC, Joan Lusk of Knoxville, TN, & Clara Pickard of Harriman, TN

Brothers-in-law, Kenneth Pickard of Harriman, TN, Bobby Pickard (Linda Simonds) of Rockwood, TN

Special niece, Laura Williams of Knoxville, TN

Host of nieces, nephews & other loved ones.

Visitation services will be held Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 6:00-8:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, TN. The Funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 8:00pm with Pastor Greg Russell & Pastor Roger Buck officiating. Burial and Interment will be held Monday, April 16, 2018 at 11:00am in Elverton Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Nina Pickard.

