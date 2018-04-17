Obituaries

Wallace Carter, Rockwood

Obituaries

Wallace Carter, age 89 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 at the Trinity Health Care in Lenoir City. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the VFW. Mr. Carter was also a member of the local 43 plumbers and pipefitters union in Chattanooga, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles H Carter Sr. & Ella Stewart Carter; and 3 sisters. He is survived by:

Brothers: Charles Carter of Rockwood, TN

Bill Wright of Rockwood, TN

Jerry Shelley of Clarksville, TN

Sisters: Ollie Castek of Lenoir City, TN

Sandra Helton of Rockwood, TN

Juanita Savelli of Beltsville, MD

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 16th, 2018 from 4:00-6:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Bro. Dudley Evans officiating. Graveside and interment services will be on Tuesday, April 17th at 12:00 pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Wallace Carter.

