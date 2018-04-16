Obituaries

Tollie (T.N.) Jones, Clinton

Tollie “T.N.” Jones, age 92 of Clinton, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018 at NHC of Oak Ridge. He was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and the East Fork Masonic Lodge #460 in Dyllis, TN. Mr. Jones was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

Preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Jones; son, Mark Jones; parents, Tollie, Sr. and Julia Adkins Jones.

He is survived by his daughter, Gale Jones of Clinton; brother, Rhea Jones and wife JoAnn of Knoxville and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family graveside service at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Rev. Stan Elliott officiating.

