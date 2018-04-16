Obituaries

Gus “Buddy” Braden, Oak Ridge

Gus “Buddy” Braden, age 75 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018.

He was born on April 17, 1942 in Oliver Springs and was the son of the late Gustia and Willie Mae Daugherty Braden of Oliver Springs. Gus served in the US Army and US Navy and was in the Cuba Crisis. He retired from Y-12 after 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Virgil Braden, Sr. and sister-in-law, Sherry Walls Braden.

Gus is survived by his wife, Linda Martin Braden; “sis,” Marilyn and brother-in-law, Howard “Gil” Gilchrist; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Janet Martin. Gus is also survived by 2 sons, Tony Braden and Troy Braden of Lakeland, FL; his grandchildren, Cody, Mia, and Michael Braden; 1 great-grandchild; loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Gus loved fishing with his friends from work and bowling on a league from work. He enjoyed working in his yard and was mowing when Jesus called him home.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow at 8 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Braden family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

