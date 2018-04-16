Obituaries

Ryan ‘Alex’ Moore, Harriman

Mr. Ryan ‘Alex’ Moore, age 32 of Harriman passed away on April 12, 2018. He was a member of St Andrews Episcopal Church in Harriman. Alex enjoyed carpenter work, fishing, golfing, and loved surfing when he was in South Carolina. He was a South Carolina Game Cock’s fan and said there was no better team or place than South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: Robert Moore and Jim & Daisy Jackson.

He is survived by the light of his life, two sons: Bryson Alexander Moore and Camdon Paul Moore of Oakdale.

Parents: Dan & Marty Moore of Harriman.

Two sisters and brother-in-law: Alissa Moore and Ashley and husband Michael Collier.

Nephew that was like a brother: Nick Byrant.

Niece: Avery May Collier all of South Carolina.

Best friend: Brian Beck also of South Carolina.

Special cousin: Dalton Jackson.

Mother to his children: Michelle Gilbert of Oakdale.

The family ask in lieu of flowers, monetary donation be sent to

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church 190 Circle Drive, Harriman, TN 37748

Funeral services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Moore family.

