Roy Willard Pickett, Oliver Springs

Roy Willard Pickett, 90 of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, April 12, 2018 with his family by his side. Roy grew up in Whitwell, TN and moved to this area to work on The Manhatten Project, then he met the love of his life, Ginger.

Roy was in the Army and served in the Korean War. He worked as a heavy equipment operator out of local 917, he also was a member of the DAV in Oliver Springs Tri-County #26 and a member of the Masonic Lodge #536 F & AM. He was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for over sixty years and considered Garvan and Gail Walls great friends in Christ.

Roy and his wife traveled extensively and took many trips to Europe. He was a kind soul and loved by all who knew him.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sr. and Maude Holloway Pickett. A brother, Charles Pickett and his wife Lynda. A sister, Verta Rollins and her husband Charles. Brother-in-laws, Gene Davis, Doug Copper, Jim Justice, Jim Russell and wife Rose, Mutt Russell and wife Laura. Sister-in-laws, Lucille Goodman and husband Riley, Barbara Taylor and husband Ken.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Ginger Russell Pickett, daughter Carolyn Pickett, son David Pickett and Stacey Boggs. One granddaughter that he raised, Elizabeth Davidson and fiancé Chris Taylor. One great-grandson, Chaise Davidson. Great step- grandchildren, Blake and Blaklee Taylor. Sisters, Lora Jane Davis, Eva Jean Cooper and Marie Locklear. Sister-in-law, Alice Justice, a special cousin Jim Poston and many nieces and nephews as well as many great friends.

We would like to thank all the nurses and caregivers that took care of Roy these past few years, UT Hospice. Camelia Healthcare, Preferred Personal Care, and Mark Anderson.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 13, 2018 between the hours of 6:00pm -8:00pm with the funeral to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 2:00pm at The Russell Family Cemetery in Oliver Springs. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pickett family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

