Devon Inman,

Ms. Devon Inman age 70, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born April 4, 1948 in Rockwood, TN. Ms. Devon was of the Methodist faith and a Devoted Woman of God. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Charles Edward Inman and Juanita Ruth DeArmond Inman, Son; David Inman.

Survivors Include:

Children: Cynthia Davis and Husband, Arthur of Knoxville, TN.

Carla Inman of Rockwood, TN.

Rodney Inman of Knoxville, TN.

Shanna Inman of Chattanooga, TN.

16 Grandchildren

9 Great-Grandchildren

Sisters: Dorothy Inman of Rockwood, TN.

Gloria Harkness and Husband, Anthony of Harriman, TN.

Evon Jordan and Husband Curtis of Knoxville, TN.

Patricia Inman of Harriman, TN.

Host of Nieces, Nephews, other Extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm at the Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. The Funeral service will follow at 4:00pm from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Erica Haigler officiating. Private Interment will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Devon Inman.

