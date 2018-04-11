Obituaries

Bobby Lee Brackett, Harriman

Mr. Bobby Lee Brackett, age 50 of a Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. Bobby worked as a roofer for Brackett roofing. He was of the Baptist faith and an avid Nascar fan. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Otis Brackett and Patsy Gilmore; Son, Bobby Lee Brackett, Jr.

Survivors include:

Wife: Paula Brackett of Harriman, TN

Children: Jordan of Lancaster, WI; Josh, Bobby, Jr., Brittany, Connor, & Jimmy Ray of Harriman, TN

3 Grandchildren:

Sisters: Teresa Powers (Gene) & Felicia Lloyd (Greg) both of Harriman, TN

Brothers: Wayne McClure, Darrell McClure both of Harriman, TN

Girlfriend: Krystal Atkinson of Harriman, TN

Lot of special friends

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 2:00pm in the Rose Cemetery. Chaplain Bruce Foster will be officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bobby Lee Brackett.

