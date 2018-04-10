Obituaries

Alice Lori Eaton, Coalfield

Alice Lori Eaton, age 69 of Coalfield passed away on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She loved to sing and garden. She loved all of her children and grandchildren very much. She is preceded in death by her parents: Luvernia Mullins Tinker & William Boston Tinker. She is survived by:

Husband: Charles Eaton of Coalfield, TN

Daughters: Charlene White (Freddy) of Clinton, TN

Vickie Cagle of Rockwood, TN

Tabitha Jackson of Oak Ridge, TN

Charlice Moore (Josh) of Coalfield, TN

Penny Barnes (Eddie) of Westel, TN

Cheryl Davis of Knoxville, TN

Sons: Billy Ray Jackson (Linda) of Coalfield, TN

Harlan Jackson (Beth) of Harriman, TN

Charlie Eaton Jr. (Tina) of Kileen, TX

Frank Eaton of Coalfield, TN

10 Brothers & 9 Sisters

27 Grandchildren

Several Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other members of the family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 12th from 12:00pm-2:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Larry Stout officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow the funeral service in the Eaton Family Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Alice Lori Eaton.

