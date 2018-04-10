Obituaries

Dwayne E. Gene Ratliff, Kingston

Mr. Dwayne E. Gene Ratliff, age 57 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at his residence. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Ratliff was a mechanic at Jim Davis Auto. He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ratliff; daughter, Katrina White; brothers, Eric Ratliff, Dennis Ratliff; sisters, Cathy Kimbro, & Charlotte Fee.

Survivors include:

Wife: Robin Ratliff of Kingston, TN

Daughter: Tabitha Braden (Brandon) of Kingston, TN

Amanda Ratliff of Kingston, TN

12 Grandchildren

Mother: Betty Ratliff of Harriman, TN

Brothers: Jerry Ratliff of Harriman, TN & Larry Ratliff of Midtown, TN

Sister: Ashley Ross of Harriman, TN

Sisters-in-law & Brother-in-law: Kevin & Dianna Hodge of Chatsworth, GA

Tammy & Gene Maddin of Chatsworth, Ga

Kelley Hodge Alexander (Jeff) of Chatsworth, Ga

Chris Ross, & Tammy Braden

Host of nieces & nephews

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 from 5:00-7:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel at 7:00pm with Pastor Ronnie Turpin officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Dwayne E. Gene Ratliff.

