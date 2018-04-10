Obituaries

Elise Ruth Cooper Wilkerson, Powell

Posted on

Elise Ruth Cooper Wilkerson, age 90, of Powell, TN passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Maple Court Senior Living in Powell, TN.

Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, Jack T. Wilkerson

Elsie is survived by her children, Carol Wilkerson Evans (Jerry), Fred Wilkerson (Diane), Jerry Wilkerson (Kathy) all of Powell, TN; sisters, June Simpson of Gorham, Maine and Birdie Hawkins of Kodak, TN; special grandson’s, Patrick Evans, Brian Evans (Konnie) and Matthew Evans (Carlene) all of Powell, TN; several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Elsie’s family and friends will have a graveside service for her at 11:00 am on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Mount Herman Methodist Church, 236 E. Copeland Drive, Powell, TN 37849 with Rev. Mike Thompson and Rev. Steve Ross officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

