Obituaries

Thelma Rose Mathis, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Thelma Rose Mathis, age 75 of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at her residence.

Thelma was born on January 29, 1943 in Campbell Co., TN. She lived most of her life in this area and was of the Baptist faith. She loved her coffee, watching her TV shows, swimming, sun bathing, crossword puzzles, and most of all spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine Sampsel and Ethel Stocks; son, Gary Duncan; sister, Donna Rose Sampsel; great-grandchild, Aiden Long.

Survivors include her children, Teresa Khan and Ben Patterson of Oak Ridge, Ethel Worley of Oak Ridge, Tammy Hammonds of Knoxville, Sunny Lowe of Oliver Springs, Eddie Duncan, Dennis Duncan, James Duncan, and Charles Duncan; siblings, Jennifer Mae Williams of Lafollette, Glen Ray Samples of Lafollette, Louise Marsee of Lafollette, Ollie Forsythe and Ray Hooks of Lafollette, Frances and Michael Sines of Knoxville; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by other extended family members and special friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Graves Gap Baptist Church with Rev. Lonnie Lowe officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Graves Gap Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mathis family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

