Harry Eugene Patton Sr, Clinton

Harry Eugene Patton, Sr. passed away peacefully on April 6. Husband to Ann Hicks Patton for nearly 63 years, and long-time resident of Clinton, Harry is survived by Ann, daughter Jenny and husband Mel Stripling of Hendersonville, TN and son, Gene and wife Mandy Patton of Knoxville. He had five grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Molly Patton, Beth Ann Stripling, Riley Patton, Wes Stripling and Rhett Patton.

Harry, former Mayor of Clinton and long-time City Councilman, serving on the Melton Hill Regional Industrial Development Board, was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, member of the Sons of the Revolution, serving as Charter President, and was active in the Clinton Jaycees, helping to build the Jaycee Park and Pool.

Prior to retiring from William S Trimble Company after 30 years of service, Harry was owner of Patton Hardware in South Clinton.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 8, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, the Rev. Dave Grant officiating, with graveside services at Sunset Cemetery. Harry’s grandsons and nephews, Greg Patton, Jeff Patton and Ryan Patton, will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 252 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

