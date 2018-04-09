Obituaries

John Doyle Webb, Wartburg

Mr. John Doyle Webb, age 72 of Wartburg, peacefully went home to the Lord on Friday April 6, 2018 at his home after a sudden illness. John was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving his country from 1963 to 1967. His military service took him to Italy, a trip he recently mentioned. John married Tillie Williamson on June 3, 1966, and they had three beautiful children together. They remained close friends and dedicated parents and grandparents for life. He was a faithful member of the Wartburg Presbyterian Church where his presence will be sorely missed. John worked for Martin Marietta for 18 years and 12 for the local Millwright Union. John was the best grandfather a grandchild could wish for and all of the grandchildren were blessed to have enjoyed his companionship.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lum and Nancy Webb.

Three brothers: James, Roger and Ricky Webb.

And two sisters: Nettie McGlinchey and Lillian Sue Taormina.

He is survived by his former wife: Tillie Williamson Webb.

Three daughters and sons-in-law: Cheryl and Wendy Collins, Karen and Mike Nance, Deborah Webb Miller and his former son-in-law: Todd Miller.

Four grandchildren: Courtney Collins, Morgan Nance, and Jared and Jeremy Miller.

Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Charles and Kathy Webb, and Doug and Lea Webb.

Four sisters: Peggy Ogbourne, Linda Webb and Doug, Becky Jones, and Marsha Logan.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews and other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday April 9, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 with Rev. Caroline Anderson officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM in Forrestner Cemetery in Lancing.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Webb family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

