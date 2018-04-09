Obituaries

Perna “Mae” Harness, Oliver Springs

Perna “Mae” Harness, age 88 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Summit View in Lake City.

Mae was born on September 26, 1929 and lived most of her life in this area. She was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and had a love for flowers and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. John Matthew Harness; parents, John Luck Cantrell and Annie Phillips Cantrell Loyd; brother, Roy Cantrell; and sister, Joyce West.

Survivors include her son, Don Harness and his wife Debby of Lake City; grandchildren, Andy Harness, Nick Harness, Amy Gill, Carrie Harness, and Chris Harness; also survived by extended family members and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Kenny Sharp officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Terry Braden officiating.

