Obituaries

Helen Irene Underwood, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Helen Irene Underwood, aged 64 passed away at her home in Oak Ridge on Wednesday April 4, 2018. She was an IT manager for Caterpillar Mfg. In Rockwood for many years. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Her generosity and hardworking ethic impacted all those blessed to know her. She is survived by her daughter, Reagon Newport, brothers John, Robbie, David, Jerry, Kenneth, and George and sister Yvonne. She is also survived by her father, H. Eugene Underwood and wife Patsy of Oliver Springs. Many nieces and nephews mourn her loss also. Helen was a trustworthy friend to many who knew her and was always ready to help those around her. She was deeply loved and loved deeply in return. May our gracious God receive her unto His eternal rest. Receiving friends will be held Monday, April 9 from 6-7 p.m. with memorial service at 7 p.m. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

