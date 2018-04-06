Obituaries

Sheila Jane Jarmon Widing, Lake City

Sheila Jane Jarmon Widing, age 64 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was born on September 30, 1953 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Audra Pink Jarmon and Vivian Edith Stonecipher Jarmon. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sheila is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Widing, brothers: Kent Neal, Ray Neal, and Donald Jarmon, and sisters: Nancy Meadows, Kay Cooper, and Betty Ferguson.

Survivors:

Daughters Bridget Huling and Doug Chesapeake, VA

Missy Jarmon Arlington, TX

Brother Roger Jarmon Lake City

Sisters Jean Habermehl O’Fallen, IL

Patsy Buttazzoni Commerce Township, MI

Grandchildren Douglas, Tyler, Isaac, and Luke Huling

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Briceville Community Church with Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

