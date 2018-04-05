Obituaries

Opal “Ruth” Woods, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Opal “Ruth” Woods, age 70, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at NHC of Oak Ridge.

She has lived her whole life in this area and is a member of Kellytown Baptist Church. Ruth enjoyed working in her yard, puzzles, reading, playing checkers, sitting on the porch and listening to music.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years: Richard Woods of Oliver Springs, sons: Wayne Woods of Wartburg and Bill Woods of Oliver Springs, grandchildren: Anthony and Christopher Woods. Ruth is also survived by a host of extended family members and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 8, 2018 between 12:00-2:00pm with a funeral service at 2pm in the chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A graveside service will follow at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Woods family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

