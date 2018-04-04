Obituaries
Eddie R. Rudder, Knoxville
Mr. Eddie R. Rudder, age 69 of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 31, 2018. Eddie was a member of Cokesbury Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN. He graduated from Rockwood High School in 1967 and Tennessee Tech in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science. In 1979 he earned a Master’s degree from Xavier University. Eddie retired in 2007 after his 36, year career as a teacher, coach, counselor and administrator in the Madison and Lakota School districts in Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Edith Rudder.
Survivors Include:
Wife of 46 years: Vicki S. Rudder of Knoxville, TN.
Son: Robert “Beau” Rudder (Jacqueline) of Madison, MS.
Daughter: Brandi Rudder of Knoxville, TN.
Grandsons: Abraham and Emile of Madison MS.
Brother: Randall Rudder (Becca) of Colorado Springs, CO
Aunt: Geraline Holder of Rockwood, TN.
Mother- in- Law: Eleanor Crabtree of Rockwood, TN.
Sister-in-Law: Pat Schmid (George) of Snellville, GA
Numerous Supportive cousins
Family will receive friends Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 11:00am to 12:00 noon from the Evans Mortuary. A Memorial service will follow at 12:00noon from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Minister Brent Ronald officiating. Interment and Graveside service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens Rockwood, TN. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Cokesbury Church, North Campus 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. Beginning at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers send donations to Cokesbury Church or Avalon Hospice, Knoxville, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Eddie R. Rudder.