Obituaries

Rebecca F. Boles, Spring City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Rebecca F. Boles age 89, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Spring City Care and Rehab in Spring City, Tennessee. Rebecca and her husband Harley Boles just observed their 70th wedding Anniversary. She lived to see 5 generations of her family in her lifetime. Rebecca taught Sunday School for 60 + years and was a very caring woman who loved to cook and care for others. She loved to play Rook. She is preceded in death by her parents; Morde H. Fisher and Edith Smith Fisher, Daughter; Kay Boles-Gunter, Grandchild Brad Gunter, several Brothers and Sisters.

Survivors Include:

Husband: Harley Boles of Spring City, TN.

Daughters: Diane Boles (Jerry) of Rockwood, TN.

Patsy Cecil (Lennie) of Spring City, TN.

Son: Curtis “Brownie” Boles (Sandy) of Spring City, TN.

Grandchildren: Kelly Reed of Hixson, TN.

Dylan Boles of Nashville, TN.

Bradley Cecil of Spring City, TN.

Jay Gibson of Panama City, FL.

Nathan Boles of Rensselaer, NY.

Natalie Fellers of Atlanta, GA.

Kassie McKinnon of Spring City, TN.

Nicky Gunter of Spring City, ‘TN.

Several Great and Great-Great Grandchildren

Other members of the Family and Friends

Family will receive friends Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Norman Huskey officiating. Interment and Graveside service will be Friday at 1:00pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Rebecca F. Boles

