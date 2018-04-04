Obituaries

Don Hunter Sr, Petros

Mr. Don Hunter, Sr., age 69 of Petros, passed away Wednesday April 4, 2018 at home with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Dorothy Hunter.

Three brothers: Frank Watson and J.R. and Verlan Hunter.

And three sisters: Delia Foster, Katherine Wilson and Dolly Rutherford.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Don and Donna Hunter.

His daughter and son-in-law: Samantha and Joe Freels.

And four grandchildren: Angel, Jessica, Haydon and Paige, along with several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Hunter family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

