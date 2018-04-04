Obituaries

Forrest “Wayne” Johnson, Oliver Springs

Forrest “Wayne” Johnson, age 70 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center.

He was born on October 8, 1947 in Harriman and lived his entire life in this area. Wayne served our country for 4 years in the US Air Force and during his service he spent a year in the Philippines. He retired as an accountant for the State of Tennessee and worked for over 30 years at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. Wayne was a season ticket holder and dedicated fan of the Lady Vols and loved watching Major League Baseball. In addition, he enjoyed playing golf, softball, bowling, and reading books. He was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church.

Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Forrest E. Johnson and grandparents, Elbert and Anna Frances Jackson, Bill and Louise Johnson.

Survivors include his mother, Edna Johnson; brother, Malcolm Johnson and his wife Elaine; sister, Rebekah “Becky” Durant and her husband Pete; niece, Marlie Henley and her husband Jason; nephew, Michael Johnson and wife Tiffany; great nieces, Hannah and Megan Henley, Kylie and Makenzie Johnson. Also survived by extended family members and many friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7 pm. Burial will be at 2 pm on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

