Obituaries

Wilfred “Bill” Cox, Crossville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Wilfred “Bill” Cox, age 85, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully March 26, 2018, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, TN., after a long battle with lung disease. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Cox; parents, Vernon Henry and Marie Ruston Cox of Evansville, IN; brother, Charles Cox also of Evansville.

Survivors include his daughter, Lois Marie Cox of Erie, CO; his brother, Gerald Gene Cox and wife Nancy of Evansville; his nephew and God Son Dan Robitaille of Atlanta, GA. Survivors also include a nephew and two nieces: Derek Vernon Cox of Jeffersonville, IN., Karen Cox and Susan Cox Dryman, both of Evansville, IN.; sisters-in-law, Sister Irene Arsenault of Port Jefferson, NY, Ruth Arsenault of Boston, MA, and his devoted companion Bobbie Sellers of Clinton, TN.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he began his career as a meteorologist. After leaving the military, Bill continued as a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service until he retired in 1988.

The last year of his life Bill resided at Meadow View Assisted Living, Clinton, TN. Bobbie Sellers of Clinton saw to his needs during the last 15 months of his life. Bobbie expresses her gratitude to the staff of Meadow View for their kindness and gentle care of Bill while he was a resident there.

A memorial service will at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2017 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cemetery; 1800 St. George Road, Evansville, IN 47711. A private celebration of life service will be in Clinton, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army Church at The Salvation National Army National Headquarters, 615 Slaters Lane, P.O. Box 269, Alexandria, VA., 22313. Secure, online contributions by be made at https://secure20.salvationarmy.org/donation.jsp. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

