Kim Whitehead, Kingston

Kim Whitehead, age 48 of Kingston passed away Saturday, March 31,2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and drums as well as loved to sing. Preceded and if by his mother, Lorene Harrison Whitehead; nephew, DeMarcus Foster.

 

SURVIVORS

 

Father  William Clarence Whitehead of Kingston

 

Special Niece  Jessica Whitehead of Kingston

 

Brother  William Clarence Whitehead, Jr. of Kingston

 

Sisters  Sharon Stokes and husband, Eugene of Kingston

Mary Forster and husband, Sam Kingston

Nola Whitehead of Kingston

Katherine Harrison of Oak Ridge

Lisa Wilson and husband, Eric of Kingston

 

A host of extended family and friends. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

